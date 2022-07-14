15-Year-Old, Adult Charged in NW Canton Killing

Megan Coladonato (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have made two arrests in the city’s latest homicide.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder, while 36-year-old Megan Coladonato of Pike Township faces a complicity charge.

45-year-old Craig Blackshear was shot and killed a week ago on a front porch on 4th Street NW, just west of Water Works Park.

The police report indicates Coladonato started an argument with Blackshear, and the teen shot him several times.

The teen is housed at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.