      Weather Alert

15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death At California High School

News Desk
Apr 18, 2022 @ 7:35pm

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has been stabbed to death on a high school campus by a man who had targeted her for the attack.

Police and school district officials say the girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School in Stockton in California’s Central Valley.

She died at a hospital.

Authorities say a man in his 40s drove up to the school, entered through a gate and attacked before security and staff members could stop him.

The man was immediately arrested but a motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Jackson Fire Identifies Substance That Produced Widespread Foam
Two Canton Men Get Prison Sentences in January Traffic Death
Two Teens Killed in Dirt Bike/Minivan Crash in Wayne
Kimble Driver Seriously Injured in I-77 Crash, Traffic Impacted
Connect With Us Listen To Us On