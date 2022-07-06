16 Killed on Ohio Highways Over July 4 Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol says 16 people were killed in 16 traffic accidents across Ohio over the four-day holiday weekend.

That’s down from the 23 killed last year.

Among those killed was motorcyclist 33-year-old Jessica Steiner of Orrville, struck head-on by a pickup truck on Carr Road, just outside of Apple Creek.

The Canton post of the state patrol recorded two fatality crashes on Thursday June 30.

Those accidents happened before the July 1 through 4 recording period began.