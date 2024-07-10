16 Killed Over 4th Weekend in Ohio, OSP Stresses Seat Belt Use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 16 people were killed on Ohio’s highways between last Wednesday and Sunday.

Seven of nine victims who had seat belts available were not wearing them.

Lt Ray Santiago with the State Highway Patrol says fatal accidents don’t just impact the person killed.

There’s family, friends, first responders and more to be considered.

Three of the fatal accidents occurred in our area, in Stark, Summit and Portage Counties, including the death of a Millersburg motorcyclist in Bethlehem Township.

Governor DeWine wants the state’s seat belt law to become a primary rather than secondary offense.

12 people were killed over a similar holiday weekend last year.