16 Stark Arts Organizations Receive Grants

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – $125,000 in funding was recently awarded to 16 different Stark County arts organzations through this round of the Cultural Tourism Grant program.
A maximum $20,000 grant went to the Canton Museum of Art’s Summer Exhibition program.
Other recipients were the Canton Greek Fest, Massillon Museum and En-Rich-Ment.
One-sixth of the county motel bed tax revenue goes for these grants.
The following organizations, communities, and businesses received Cultural Tourism Grants:
720 Market | April-June 720 Markets
$3,500 – Northeast Ohio marketing to attract a new audience to attend events at Arrowhead Golf & Event Center, North Canton City Square, and Kent State University at Stark.
Alliance Area Preservation Society/Haines Home | Downtown Alliance Art and Music Festival Series
$2,000 – Mainstage entertainment at Historic Main Street Art and Music Festival on July 23 and Duck, Duck Downtown Fall Festival on October 8.
Canton Ballet | Snow White
$2,000 – Out-of-county promotion of April 23 production of Snow White via mobile marketing.
Canton Greek Fest | 2022 Canton Greek Fest
$7,000 – Promotion of festival to northeast Ohio audience via television advertising.
Canton Museum of Art | Summer & Fall 2022 Exhibition Season
$20,000 | Summer Exhibitions – Northeast Ohio promotion of summer exhibitions via digital, social, and television advertising.
$14,000 | Fall Exhibitions – Northeast Ohio promotion of Fall exhibitions via digital, social, and television advertising.
Canton Palace Theatre | Concert Movie Experience, Anime Film Fest, and Centennial Plaza Movie Series.
$3,370 | Concert Movie Experience – Increase northeast Ohio digital marketing for April 16th Purple Rain Concert Movie Experience.
$5,000 | Centennial Plaza Movie Series – Increase northeast Ohio digital and social marketing for free summer movie series in Centennial Plaza.
$10,000 | Anime Film Fest – Increase northeast Ohio and niche marketing efforts for Anime Fest. Increase speaker panel and vendor footprint to grow event attendance for July event.
Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce | Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Civic Center Events & Grand Parade
$15,500 – Increased television and digital advertising for the Grand Parade, Fashion Show Luncheon, Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Ceremony, and Enshrinees’ Roundtable. Create new, enhanced guest experiences and performances.
Canton Symphony Orchestra | Spring MasterWorks Season
$13,200 – Expanded northeast Ohio marketing for five classical music performances between March 5 to June 25.
EN-RICH-MENT | Second Annual African American Arts Festival
$6,200 – Increase new audience and Northeast Ohio attendance with new digital, print and radio advertising.
Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market | Fall Arts & Craft Show
$1,775 – Addition of mainstage entertainment to expand the audience and attendance at September event.
Massillon Museum | A Celebration of Nationally-Renown Native American Art and Artists
$9,314 – Northeast Ohio digital, social, print advertising and enhanced programming for the NEA Big Read in partnership with complimentary Museum exhibitions.
Mother Angelica Museum | National Syndicated Radio Advertising
$3,100 – National advertising campaign on SonRise Morning Show that is syndicated on 380 stations and 40 states to encourage visitation to Mother Angelica Museum in Canton.
Sing Stark | Vox Audio Presents “Legends”
$2,250 – Increased northeast Ohio marketing for Vox Audio April 9 performance “Legends”.
Spring Hill Historic Home | Spring Hill’s Underground Railroad Experience
$1,255 – New mediums of advertising, including digital, print, and social audiences for the June 25 event.
The Wilderness Center | Nature Fest Artists’ Market
$4,500 – Increased and new northeast Ohio advertising for June 4-5 Nature Fest Artists’ Market and live music.
TNT Marketing LLC | Canal Fulton Summer Concert Series
$1,000 – Social media advertising to promote the new Summer Concert Series in St. Helena Heritage Park from June 3 to September