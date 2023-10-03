160 in Ohio, 3 From Stark, Arrested in AG’s Sex Sting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three Stark County men are among 160 people arrested statewide and accused of trying to buy sex.

They were nabbed recently as part of a sting operation targeting human trafficking by the AG’s office.

The ‘engaging in prostitution’ charge is a misdemeanor in Ohio.

AG David Yost says the message is “don’t buy sex in Ohio”.

The ultimate goal is to charge those who profit by human trafficking.