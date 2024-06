COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 17 people were killed in 14 fatal accidents across Ohio over the four-day Memorial Day weekend including Friday.

Last year, 26 people were killed in crashes.

That was well above the five-year average.

Five of the fatal 2024 accidents involved motorcycles.

Two of them involved pedestrians.

There were no fatal accidents in Stark County or its surrounding counties.