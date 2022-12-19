17 Men Picked Up on Misdemeanor Sex-Related Charges

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An area church pastor is among the 17 men who answered an online ad and got caught in a sex sting at a Jackson Township motel over the last few weeks.

50-year-old Robert Kassler who has a Massillon address is among those facing misdemeanor sex-related charged.

He’s pastor of the Manchester Christian Church in New Franklin.

That investigation centered on those showing up at the Microtel on Sunset Strip Avenue NW in Jackson Township, answering the ad.

Another man from Massillon and two from Canton were also nabbed.

Jackson Township police, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies also took part in the sting.