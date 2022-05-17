      Weather Alert

17 School Districts Assist Akron Canton Foodbank With ‘Stuff the Bus’ Promotions

Jim Michaels
May 17, 2022 @ 4:54am
Courtesy Akron Canton Foodbank

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – 17 school buses carried 10,000 pounds of food to the Canton warehouse of the Akron Canton Foodbank, filling up the shelves on Monday.

It was the culmination of 17 different “Stuff the Bus” campaigns in school districts across Stark as well as four neighboring counties.

It’s been an ongoing campaign for the foodbank, even before the Canton facility opened.

