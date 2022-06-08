      Weather Alert

17-Year-Old Murder Victim’s Father Provides More Details on Killing

Jim Michaels
Jun 8, 2022 @ 5:21am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New details on the senseless killing of a 17-year-old boy in Akron last Thursday.

That from his father who spoke to a police detective, then to Channel 5.

Bill Liming says his son Ethan remained in the car when it initially pulled into the I Promise School parking lot.

But he walked out when an argument ensued with his three friends, taking a beating as he stressed to the group of three playing basketball that his friends were just joking.

The beating continued, even after the trio had chased Ethan’s three friends away.

His mother Jennifer urges anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

For Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

You can text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Callers can remain anonymous

