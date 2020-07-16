19 Counties Now in Red, Level 3. Stark County Remains in Orange.
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following his speech last evening, Governor Mike DeWine spoke once again this afternoon, providing an update on COVID-19 in Ohio. Below is an outline on everything that was discussed.
Update on COVID-19 Numbers in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report on COVID-19 shows yet another day of 1,000 new cases and over 1,000 current hospitalizations. The 1,290 new cases on Thursday’s report bring Ohio’s total to 70,601. The state’s death toll now sits at 3,103.
1,024 Ohioans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. This has been the third straight day the Buckeye state has had over 1,000 hospitalizations due to the virus. The state’s seven day positive test average remains at 6.4%. Over 48,000 Ohioans have now recovered from COVID-19.
Update on COVID-19 Numbers in Stark County
The state’s latest report shows 23 new cases, three new hospitalizations and one new death in Stark County. The new fatality is the first of the week for Stark. Overall, Stark County now has 1,294 cases and 117 deaths. 920 people have recovered throughout the county.
Developing More PPE
This afternoon, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a $20 million in grant funding through The Ohio Development Services Agency to help Ohio manufacturers produce much-needed personal protective equipment.
Small and medium-sized manufacturers will receive up to $500,000 to retool or expand existing facilities in Ohio, construct new facilities, purchase equipment, or upgrade technology. Husted says the projects are expected to create 829 new jobs and retain 1,133 existing jobs. More than half of the awards are going to small businesses with less than 25 employees.
Updated Public Health Advisory System Map
The State of Ohio now has 19 counties in the red, Level 3. Once again, there are no counties in the purple, level 4. Stark County remains in the orange, level 2.
The mask mandate for the new red counties kicks in at 6 p.m. on Friday. When it goes into effect, nearly 60% of the Ohio population will be living in an area where a mask mandate is in place.