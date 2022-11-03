News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

2 Fires in Canton During Night, Apartment House Needs to be Taken Down

By Jim Michaels
November 3, 2022 7:20AM EDT
House fire at 511 Fulton Road NW Canton on Nov. 3, 2022.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While fighting a suspicious garage fire in the 1300 block of 19th Street NW during the night Wednesday night, Canton fire crews were called to a house fire in the 500 block of Fulton Road NW at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The house is badly damaged with the fire extending into the attic and roof.

The department says it’s an emergency teardown.

No one was home at the multi-unit apartment house.

No injuries reported.

