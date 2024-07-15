2 Men Indicted in Deadly Canton Fire from May

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the three men initially arrested in the arson death of a Canton man back in May have been indicted on aggravated murder and aggravated arson charges.

31-year-old Salvatore Morris of Canton and 25-year-old Clayton Cunningham of Dennison remain jailed on a million dollars bond each.

29-year-old Corey Bulstrom of Louisville was no-billed by the grand jury and immediately released from the Stark County jail.

In the early morning hours of May 1, 66-year-old Frank Campbell was found unresponsive inside the front door of his burning Lincoln Avenue NW home, just north of West Tusc.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few days later, the State Fire Marshal ruled the fire was purposely set.