2 New Meijer Stores Open

The ribbon is cut at the new Meijer store in North Canton on May 14, 2024 (Courtesy Meijer)

NORTH CANTON and ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the day eager Meijer shoppers have been looking forward to.

The doors opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday for the two new stores in North Canton and Alliance.

Both are new prototype 159,000 square foot supercenters.

The new North Canton store is on North Main Street at Applegrove Street, with the new Alliance location at the site of the former Carnation Mall on West State Street.

They are stores number 54 and 55 in Ohio.

The ribbon was cut at the North Canton store at 9 a.m. Tuesday, while the same thing happened at the Alliance location at 10:30.

There’s also a gas station adjacent to the North Canton location on North Main Street.