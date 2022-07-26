2 Stark Non-Profits Bring Home $10,000 DEO Community Impact Awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Dominion Energy Ohio Charitable Foundation is giving $10,000 each to 11 non-profit organizations.

They are organizations that have made significant contributions toward economic or social revitalization in their communities.

Two are local, with the United Way of Greater Stark County being awarded for its Unity Challenge to Dismantle Racism.

While StarkFresh is rewarded for their downtown grocery store on Cherry Avenue NE.

The Community Impact Awards monies can be spent in any way by the organizations.

Competition for the next set of awards begins September 1st.