20-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life for May 2019 Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Canton man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years to life for the shooting death of Dwayne Jackson Jr last year.
Josiah Eutsey was found guilty of murder last week.
County prosecutor on the case Fred Scott says it’s a crime that didn’t have to happen.
He says when young people, guns and drugs are involved, bad things happen.
The 20-year-old Jackson’s body was found near the intersection of 19th Street and Gross Avenue NE last May.