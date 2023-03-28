2000 AEP Crew Members Working Outages from Saturday Storm

FILE – Mike Raniolo with MasTec a contractor for Duke Power breaks ice on power lines after a winter storm hit North Carolina in Atlantic Beach, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 2000 AEP Ohio employees and hundreds as well from Ohio Edison have been working since Saturday, trying to get all the power back on from the Saturday wind storm.

Both utilities are targeting later in the day Wednesday to get all the power back on.

AEP says their strategy is to work the larger-sized outages first, then work their way down to the smaller ones.

And remember, it’s always “safety first” when dealing with electricity.

So if there are downed or dangling wires near you, you want to make sure everyone in your house is aware of the dangers.

AEP Ohio’s Matt Bennett says stay away from those wires and anything within ten feet of touching that wire.