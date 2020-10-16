2,000-Plus Cases of Coronavirus on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the second straight day, Ohio set a new record high for the number of new coronavirus cases.
2,178 new cases were reported on Thursday, with 41 of them out of Stark County.
Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says they are seeing increasing transmission of the virus in small family groups and gatherings.
Adams says consideration should be given to scaling back on holiday entertaining.
As the cooler weather moves us indoors, Adams says we still need to keep distancing in mind, even in our own homes.
He also points to “compliance tiredness” as part of it.