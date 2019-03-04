2018-19 OPSWA All-Northeast Inland District Basketball Teams Announced

The 2018-19 OPSWA All-Northeast Inland District Basketball Teams have been announced and numerous players from Division 1 and Division 2 schools in Stark County were honored.

Congratulations to all who received first team, 2nd team, 3rd team and honorable mention recognition!

Here are your OPSWA 1st team selections from Stark County:

DIVISION 1 – 1st Team

Anthony Mazzeo, Jackson, 6-3, sr., 17.1ppg, Jake Maranville, Lake, 6-2, sr., 16.9ppg, Kaleb Martin, Green, 5-foot-9, senior, 19.4ppg, Sencire Harris, Hoover, 6-4, fr., 20.4ppg and Julian Jackson, Perry, 5-9, sr., 17.3ppg.

Players Of The Year:

Kyle Goessler, Brunswick and Kaleb Martin, Green.

Coaches Of The Year:

Pat Birch, Boardman and Dru Joyce St. Vincent-St. Mary.

DIVISION 2 – First Team

Blane Himmelheber,Marlington, 5-11, sr., 16.0ppg, Spencer Hall, Louisville, 6-8, sr., 13.5ppg and Luke Fennell, Northwest, 6-1, sr., 14.0ppg.

Player Of The Year:

Chris Livingston, Akron Buchtel.

Coaches Of The Year:

Marlon McGaughy, Youngstown Chaney and Jack Banks, Cloverleaf.