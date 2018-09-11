2018 Glenoak Grad Killed
By Pam Cook
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 6:25 AM

The heavy rains over the weekend apparently led to the death of a 2018 Glenoak High School graduate and injured her father. A large tree fell on their car as they were driving on Everhard Road, NW Sunday afternoon… It’s believed the rain-soaked ground and the wind contributed to the accident; 48-year-old Brian Kleptach was driving. His 18-year-old daughter Sidney Kleptach was a passenger. She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where she died. Sidney was a Freshman at Mount Union University studying biology.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Not so Fast Massillon So How Much Rain did we Get? Browns Avoid Loss, But Fail To Win In Opener New Banner To Replace LeBron James In Cleveland Boyfriend Charged in Death of Girlfriend’s Baby How Warm was August?