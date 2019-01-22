2019 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Mariano Rivera, the lights-out closer who spent his entire 19-season career with the New York Yankees, has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame unanimously. He is the first player to ever be elected unanimously by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

The Sandman retired in 2013 with a career win/loss record of 82-60 and a 2.21 ERA. He was a 13-time All-Star and he won five World Series titles with New York.

Three other players were elected alongside Rivera. Roy Halladay will be inducted posthumously. He died November 7, 2017, when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Doc played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies during his career that lasted from 1998-2013. He won one Cy Young award with each team and had a career ERA of 3.38.

Edgar Martinez, who spent his entire career with the Seattle Mariners, is going to Cooperstown. In his 18-year career, the DH and third baseman won two batting titles and hit .312 with 309 home runs.

Mike Mussina rounds out the 2019 class. The starting pitcher played 18 seasons, 10 with the Baltimore Orioles and eight with the Yankees. His career win/loss record is 270-153 and he has an ERA of 3.68. Mussina finished with 2,813 strikeouts. He was a five-time All-Star and he won seven Gold Gloves.