2019 Boys Tournament Basketball Seeds

D1 Canton District
- Jackson
- Green
- Boardman
- Hoover
- Perry
- Dover
- Lake
- McKinley
- GlenOak
- Wooster
- Massillon
- Barberton
- Fitch
D2 Canton District
- Buchtel
- Louisville
- Northwest
- Alliance
- Akron East
- Norton
- Tallmadge
- Marlington
- Manchester
- Coventry
- Canton South
- Springfield
- Field
In the D2 East District — Minerva is a 13 seed & Carrollton is a 17 seed.
In the D3 Salem District Canton Central Catholic is a 3 seed & Fairless is a 9 seed.
In the D3 Wooster District Tuslaw is a 6 seed.
In the D3 East District Sandy Valley is a 4 seed this season.
In the D4 Struthers district St. Thomas is an 8 seed & East Canton is a 9 seed.