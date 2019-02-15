2019 Boys Tournament Basketball Seeds

D1 Canton District

Jackson Green Boardman Hoover Perry Dover Lake McKinley GlenOak Wooster Massillon Barberton Fitch

D2 Canton District

Buchtel Louisville Northwest Alliance Akron East Norton Tallmadge Marlington Manchester Coventry Canton South Springfield Field

In the D2 East District — Minerva is a 13 seed & Carrollton is a 17 seed.

In the D3 Salem District Canton Central Catholic is a 3 seed & Fairless is a 9 seed.

In the D3 Wooster District Tuslaw is a 6 seed.

In the D3 East District Sandy Valley is a 4 seed this season.

In the D4 Struthers district St. Thomas is an 8 seed & East Canton is a 9 seed.