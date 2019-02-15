2019 Boys Tournament Basketball Seeds
By Jon Bozeka
Feb 15, 2019 @ 12:46 PM

D1 Canton District

  1. Jackson
  2. Green
  3. Boardman
  4. Hoover
  5. Perry
  6. Dover
  7. Lake
  8. McKinley
  9. GlenOak
  10. Wooster
  11. Massillon
  12. Barberton
  13. Fitch

D2 Canton District

  1. Buchtel
  2. Louisville
  3. Northwest
  4. Alliance
  5. Akron East
  6. Norton
  7. Tallmadge
  8. Marlington
  9. Manchester
  10. Coventry
  11. Canton South
  12. Springfield
  13. Field

In the D2 East District — Minerva is a 13 seed & Carrollton is a 17 seed.

In the D3 Salem District Canton Central Catholic is a 3 seed & Fairless is a 9 seed.

In the D3 Wooster District Tuslaw is a 6 seed.

In the D3 East District Sandy Valley is a 4 seed this season.

In the D4 Struthers district St. Thomas is an 8 seed & East Canton is a 9 seed.

 

