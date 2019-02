2019 Girls Tournament Basketball Seeds

D1 Canton District:

GlenOak Hoover Jackson Green Louisville Lake Akron Kenmore-Garfield Perry Massillon Marietta Ellet

D1 Medina District

McKinley Hoban Wadsworth Wooster Brunswick Medina Highland Barberton Copley Firestone Akron North Valley Forge

D2 Uniontown District

Buchtel Norton Norwayne Canton South Ravenna Northwest Mogadore Field Tallmadge Marlington Akron East Springfield Coventry Alliance

D3 Wooster District

Chippewa Orrville Loudonville Tuslaw Waynedale Manchester Smithville Triway Northwestern Fairless Aquinas Black River Central

D4 Norwayne District

Dalton Cuyahoga Heights East Canton Lake Center Christian Lake Ridge Academy Rittman Open Door Christian Mapleton Mogadore Kidron Central Christian Hillsdale Our Lady Of The Elms

Also in districts — Yet not listed here… In D2 East District, Minerva is a 4 seed, in D3 East District, Sandy Valley is the 4 seed.