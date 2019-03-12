2019 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game Opponents Announced

CANTON, OHIO – The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will kick off the National Football League’s 100th season in the city where the league was born. The Falcons and Broncos are scheduled to face each other in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game marks the fourth appearance by each club in the annual preseason classic. Both teams own 1-2 records in the Hall of Fame Game series.

Broncos owner PAT BOWLEN and cornerback CHAMP BAILEY, and former Falcons tight end TONY GONZALEZ will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame two days later. The other members of the Class of 2019 include GIL BRANDT, TY LAW, KEVIN MAWAE, ED REED and JOHNNY ROBINSON. The Class of 2019 Enshrinement Ceremony is set for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Tickets for the 2019 Hall of Fame Game and the Enshrinement Ceremony go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. ET at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets

“We are fired up to kick off the NFL’s 100th season in the Hall of Fame Game,” Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinnsaid. “We are honored to play in Canton and be a part of the celebration for all of the inductees. This is also an opportunity for us to strengthen our connection and our brotherhood with additional time on the field.”

Broncos coach Vic Fangio commented, “With Mr. Bowlen and Champ Bailey part of this year’s induction class, it’s an honor for the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame Game. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it’s also special for us to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season. Football-wise, it gives our team an extra week of training camp and additional practices that we’ll use to our advantage.”

The 2019 Hall of Fame Game will be televised nationally by NBC and called by the Sunday Night Football team, and broadcast nationally on radio by Westwood One.

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a key component of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village that is underway around the Hall’s campus, was labeled as among “13 Game-Changing NFL Stadiums” by Forbes.