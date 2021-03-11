      Weather Alert

2020 Activity Works in 2021 Too: Campers Making MWCD Reservations for Spring, Summer

Jim Michaels
Mar 11, 2021 @ 7:45am
Campers enjoy the outdoors at Atwood Lake (MWCD)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Warmer temperatures and getting closer to the end of the pandemic.

It has people making spring- and summertime plans, and maybe what a lot of folks did last summer will work again: camping.

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District reminds you that Atwood Lake, Leesville Lake and the district’s other campgrounds are filling up fast, so make that reservation soon.

All the campgrounds are actually open year-round.

