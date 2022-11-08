ELECTION 2022: Stark’s 2 U.S. House Seats Up for Grabs

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are contested races for both of the U.S. House seats that cover Stark County.

Youngstown-area businessman Louis Lyras is the Democrat going up against Republican Bill Johnson in the 6th Congressional District.

This, while Akron State Rep Emilia Sykes and Jackson Township attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert vie for the 13th District seat.

That’s Tim Ryan’s district.

But as redrawn, it no longer covers the Youngstown-Warren area, his home base.

Here’s a link to the newly drawn districts.

And here’s a Secretary of State’s tool to identify your Congressional or State House or Senate district.