2020 Independence Day Monumental Fourth Fireworks Canceled
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A summer tradition has fallen victim to COVID-19. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Canton has announced the cancellation of the annual Independence Day Monumental Fourth Fireworks Celebration.
The city says this decision is made out of health concerns for its residents, and is consistent with public health concerns over holding large attendance events.
“We are disappointed that we are not able to celebrate Independence Day with our traditional fireworks display,” Mayor Tom Bernabei told WHBC News. “We hope we will be able to gather once again for Independence Day in 2021.”
The Mayor also thanked Bob Harper and Patrick Harper for their planning efforts. The City of Canton will continue display over 1,100 National, State and City flags on decorative light poles throughout the city to help bring a sense of pride to our community.