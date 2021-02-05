2021 OSU Football Schedule
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day waits with his players before taking the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., for an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
(official Ohio State release)
2021 B1G Schedule: Same Teams & Locations. Some Different Dates.
The Big Ten Conference announced a revised nine-game conference schedule for 2021.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference today announced a revised 2021 conference football schedule prompted by six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process. The Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved the revisions.
The changes are relatively minimal regarding Ohio State’s schedule.
Comparing it with the prior version of the 2021 schedule, Ohio State’s revised 2021 schedule features the same nine Big Ten teams, the same dates for home and away games and the same locations per date (home or away). The changes are reflected in a shuffled lineup of game dates.
Ohio State still opens on the road at Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 2, has its same off week of Oct. 16 and closes the season against Michigan in Ann Arbor on November 27.
The changes involving the other seven games are reflected in the sequencing of those games in the schedule below:
2021 Schedule (former schedule)
Sept. 2 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Rutgers (at Nebraska)
Oct. 9 – Maryland (Purdue)
Oct. 16 – Off (Off)
Oct. 23 – at Indiana (at Rutgers)
Oct. 30 – Penn State (Michigan State)
Nov. 6 – at Nebraska (at Indiana)
Nov. 13 – Purdue (Maryland)
Nov. 20 – Michigan State (Penn State)
Nov. 27 – at Michigan
Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game
Revised as of Feb. 5, 2021