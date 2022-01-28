      Weather Alert

2021 Was Big Year for Sales Tax, Other Revenue for Stark General Fund

Jim Michaels
Jan 28, 2022 @ 5:22am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There was no “cash crunch” in Stark County government last year.

the county brought in $82 million in revenue for the General Fund from the sales tax and all the other income sources, many of them like the sales tax having record years.

Still, the General Fund budget is locked in at $75.5 million this year.

That’s just a half-percent higher than last year’s spending plan.

Budget Director Chris Nichols anticipates that revenue from many of these record-breaking sources will drop off at some point.

He gave commissioners his monthly financial update this week.

