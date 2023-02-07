2022-2023 Deer Harvest Tops 200,000

Alpha Media Library (Jesse Naul)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With archery season ending over the weekend, the final deer hunt numbers are in.

Nearly 211,000 deer were harvested in the state this hunting season, the first time in ten years that the total was above 200,000.

Archery season remains the most popular, with 99,000 taken with cross and vertical bows.

Despite its small size, Carroll County is in the top ten in Ohio with over 4800 deer checked in.

Coshocton County was again the top county for number of deer taken.