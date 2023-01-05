2022-2023 Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball – Schedule and Broadcast Info HERE

Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye performs during an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2023. Ohio State won 66-57. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

1480 WHBC is your home for all things Ohio State Buckeyes – and now it’s basketball time! Check below for all the broadcast details. Also below a COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF GAMES. Let’s hope for some madness in March!

The Ohio State Sports Network Broadcast Crew is one of the best in the country.

Paul Keels returns for his 25th season as play by play “Voice of the Buckeyes” and host of The Chris Holtmann Show. One of the best basketball broadcasters in the country, Keels’ past experience in the booth includes play-by-play of Ohio State football, the Detroit Pistons, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cincinnati Bearcats. Paul has also done fill-in work on the Cincinnati Reds Radio Network, plus NFL and college game broadcasts for the Mutual/Westwood One Network. In 2007 Paul was inducted into the Ohio broadcaster’s hall of fame.

Ron Stokes returns for his 26th season as color commentator for the Ohio State basketball broadcasts and co-hosts the weekly Chris Holtmann Show. Ron is a former Buckeye captain and lives in Columbus with his family. Ron is president of Three Leaf Productions in Columbus.

Skip Mosic begins his 37th season covering Buckeye basketball on The Ohio State Sports Network. The long time WBNS morning host will once again serve as pregame and halftime host and provide scoreboard updates throughout the game broadcasts. Mosic also hosts OSU football’s Buckeye Roundtable show and ONN Radio’s nationally recognized Tonight in High School Football and Learfield’s Ohio College Football Today show each fall.

The Chris Holtmann Show

Again this year, The Ohio State Sports Network will air the weekly “Chris Holtmann Show” and 1480 WHBC will have it for you every Monday. The show will air at 7:00pm or following any Cleveland Cavaliers games on Monday nights.

The 2022-2023 Ohio State Buckeyes Men’s Basketball Schedule. (first time is pregame on WHBC – second time listed is tipoff)

Sun 1/1 at Northwestern 6:45p 7:30p

Thur 1/5 Purdue 6:15p 7:00p

Sun 1/8 at Maryland 12:15p or 2:15p

Thur 1/12 Minnesota 5:45p 6:30p

Sun 1/15 at Rutgers 11:15a, 1:30p or 3:45p

Wed 1/18 at Nebraska 6:15p 7:00p

Sat 1/21 Iowa 1:15p or 7:15p

Tue 1/24 at Illinois 6:15p 7:00p

Sat 1/28 at Indiana 7:15p 8:00p

Thur 2/2 Wisconsin 6:15p 7:00p

Sun 2/5 at Michigan 12:15p 1:00p

Thur 2/9 Northwestern 7:15p 8:00p

Sun 2/12 Michigan State 12:15p 1:00p

Thur 2/16 at Iowa 8:15p 9:00p

Sun 2/19 at Purdue 12:15p 1:00p

Thur 2/23 Penn State 5:45p 6:30p

Sun 2/26 Illinois 11:15a 12:00p

Wed 3/1 Maryland 6:15p 7:00p

Sat 3/4 at Michigan State 11:15a, 1:15p or 3:15p

3/8 – 3/12 B1G Tourney (Chicago)

Dates and times are subject to change!