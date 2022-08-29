2022-2023 Ohio State Football Schedule – The Buckeyes Road to a Championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes – as always – have a National Championship on their minds! 1480 WHBC is your home for all things Buckeyes!

Join us for each game – the pregame starts 1 1/2 hours before kickoff.

PLUS don’t forget – every Monday at 6pm it’s Buckeye Roundtable. They wrap up the weekend’s action, look ahead to the upcoming game, and talk high school football around Ohio.

Every Thursday night it’s the Ryan Day Show – find out the latest from the coach himself.

We’ve got you covered! OH – IO!!!