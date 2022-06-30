2022 Bluecoats Begin Anniversary Tour with Win!
IT’S A WIN!
For the first time since August, 2019 the Canton Bluecoats Drum and Bugle corps took to the field in competition Tuesday night at The Drum Corps International (DCI) “Tour Premiere” held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
The event was shown live in movie theaters around the country. 2022 marks the 50 th Anniversary season for both the Bluecoats and DCI.
The results of the competition saw the Bluecoats once again claiming the top spot at the “Tour Premiere” with a winning score of 71.7. They received 1 st place scores from all eight judges.
This marked the 5 th consecutive time the corps has won the DCI kickoff show. In 2 nd place was the Boston Crusaders with a score of 69.45, in 3 rd was the Cavaliers (Chicago) with a score of 67.6, in 4 th was Phantom Regiment (Rockford, Il) scoring 65.75, in 5 th was Bluestars (La Crosse, Wi) with a score of 65.15, and placing 6 th was the Crossmen (San Antonio, Tx) with a score of 63.35.
Bluecoats CEO Mike Scott was thrilled to see his corps once again competing in DCI. “Due to covid the 2020 season was completely canceled and last year had a much shorten season that involved only exhibition performances. Our members and staff are very excited to see things returning to a more normal schedule.” The Bluecoats will be taking part in shows all across the United States this summer leading up to the DCI World Championship August 11-13 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
BLUECOATS PLANS FOR THIS WEEKEND
The Bluecoats have several events planned as part of their 50 th Anniversary celebration. On Saturday, July 2 the corps will host the 2 nd annual “Party in the Plaza” in downtown Canton, on July 3 they will host “Innovations In Brass: Northeast Ohio” at Kent State University and on July 4 they will be the featured entertainment for the “Monumental Fourth” held at the McKinley Monument in Canton. The 400+ member Bluecoats Alumni Corps will also perform. Additional information on these and other 2022 events can be found at the corps web site at www.bluecoats.com.