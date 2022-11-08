ELECTION 2022: It’s the Big Day

Election Day badge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big races you’ve heard plenty about, and backyard issues and redrawn State House and Senate Districts you may not know about.

They’re all on the ballot on Tuesday in the General Election, with the polls open in Ohio until 7:30 Tuesday night.

They opened at 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Check results starting Tuesday night right here at the website, and tune in Wednesday morning to Canton’s Morning News on News Talk 1480 WHBC radio.