2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?

That may not work for you.

Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.

You must be 16 and over to ride, by the way.

City Planning Director Donn Angus says you can’t pin their popularity to one particular area of the city.

They’re big all over.

And he says commuters are using them to get to work.