News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
News-Talk 1480 WHBC

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend

By Jim Michaels
August 3, 2022 5:32AM EDT
Share
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?

That may not work for you.

Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.

You must be 16 and over to ride, by the way.

City Planning Director Donn Angus says you can’t pin their popularity to one particular area of the city.

They’re big all over.

And he says commuters are using them to get to work.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire