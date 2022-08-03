News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out

By Jim Michaels
August 3, 2022 9:06AM EDT
Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village (Courtesy HOF Village)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend.

All of the parties for this year’s class will be there.

Of all the eye candy for Enshrinement attendees to check out, the center may get the most attention.

There’s also a new entrance off Fulton Road NW now for both the Hall of Fame and the Village.

1480 WHBC’s Pam Cook and producer Billy Beebe have a video tour of the Village as well.

