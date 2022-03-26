      Weather Alert

2022 Kidfest is TODAY at the Canton Civic Center! Come out and Play!

Pam Cook
Mar 26, 2022 @ 8:15am

TODAY!  It’s Here!  News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 are excited to once again host Kidfest at the Canton Civic Center from 11am to 4pm.  Great way to spend your Saturday with the kids!

Admission is $5.00   Kids 3 and under are free!

Check out some of the fun stuff we’re planning:

  • Inflatables, rides, and an obstacle course
  • A petting zoo with more than 20 different animals
  • A fish tank stocked with more than 100 fish
  • A photo booth
  • Karaoke
  • Famous characters, mascots, magicians,
  • A kids fashion show
  • A  scavenger hunt where you can win $500 and plenty of prizes and giveaways.
  • AND MUCH MORE!
  • HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Sheriff's Tips on New Conceal Carry Law
Canton Man Doing Life Term Gets Another 7 1/2 Years on Felonious Assault Conviction
Canton Engineer: New Amazon Access Intersection to be Done by July
Canton Man Sentenced to 71-to-Life for Shooting Death of 65-Year-Old City Woman
Connect With Us Listen To Us On