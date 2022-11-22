News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

2022 Stark County High School Football Awards Banquet – DOWNLOAD Pictures HERE!

By Pam Cook
November 22, 2022 10:49AM EST
Share
Again Congratulations to all of the honorees at the 2022 Stark County High School Football Awards Banquet!

Take a look at all the pictures captured during our sold out night!  Feel free to download the pictures you want for yourself.  And a huge thank you to our photographer each year – Shawn Wood – what a fantastic job again.  Here’s Shawn’s information if you would like to contact him for more options:

VIEW AND DOWNLOAD BANQUET PICTURES HERE

Shawn Wood
Studio 7 Photography
[email protected]
www.studio7photography.com
(330) 224-0641

