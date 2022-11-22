2022 Stark County High School Football Awards Banquet – DOWNLOAD Pictures HERE!
November 22, 2022 10:49AM EST
Again Congratulations to all of the honorees at the 2022 Stark County High School Football Awards Banquet!
Take a look at all the pictures captured during our sold out night! Feel free to download the pictures you want for yourself. And a huge thank you to our photographer each year – Shawn Wood – what a fantastic job again. Here’s Shawn’s information if you would like to contact him for more options:
VIEW AND DOWNLOAD BANQUET PICTURES HERE
Shawn Wood
Studio 7 Photography
[email protected]
www.studio7photography.com
(330) 224-0641
