GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual Christmas Day, with people able to wash their cars in their driveways and even get in a round of golf.

The high at the airport was 60 degrees.

Not a record-breaker though.

On Christmas Day 1982, the high reached 64.

The normal high this time of year is 57.

AccuWeather forecasts a high of 57 Tuesday.

The Tuesday record high is 65.