2023 ROADWORK: Progress on Central Interchange Project Anticipated

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as work on those new high-level ramps continues at the Central Interchange in Akron, there’s plenty of work going on “downstairs” with the big $140 million project.

And in addition to the lane addition and resurfacing on I-77, the contractor will be out on I-76 between Route 261 and Princeton Avenue this season doing paving.

As for those two ramps, the Eastbound I-76 to Route 8 ramp should open this Fall, with deck pouring beginning in April or May.

The other ramp from Westbound 76 to 77 South will be done next year.