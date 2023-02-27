News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

2023 U.S. Recession Now Expected To Start Later Than Predicted

By News Desk
February 27, 2023 3:32PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) – A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.

Fifty-eight percent of 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics envision a recession sometime this year, the same proportion who said so in the NABE’s survey in December.

But only a quarter think a recession will have begun by the end of March, just half the proportion who had thought so in December.

