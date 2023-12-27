2024 Changes at Canton City Hall

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There will be a lot of new faces on Canton City Council as of the first meeting of 2024.

Longtime Democratic Majority Leader Bill Smuckler is being replaced by Crystal Smith.

Outgoing Mayor Tom Bernabei recently praises him for his 34 years of service to the city.

She was elected in November as an at-large council member.

Peter Ferguson is being replaced by Richard Sacco as 8th Ward council member.

And Krysten Bates Aylward becomes the new council president.

She takes the reins from Mayor-elect Bill Sherer.