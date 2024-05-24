2024 Memorial Day Programming on WHBC

Happy Memorial Day Everyone! Please take a moment to remember those who lost their lives serving our country. Below a list of the special programming that will air on 1480 WHBC so our staff can spend time with their families. Also, we will of course bring you the Cleveland Guardians at the Colorado Rockies pregame at 3:35pm and first pitch at 4:05pm. More importantly – stay safe!

FOX Across America – This Memorial Day join the Host of FOX Across America Jimmy Failla as your favorite FOX News personalities join him to get their take on everything… except politics! Tune in to find out Dana Perino’s most interesting plane ride, and what Charles Payne’s “Spider-Man” moment was. It’s the hosts you love like you’ve never heard them before!

Remembering Our Fallen Heroes – This Memorial Day, as we remember those who have served and sacrificed on behalf of America for nearly 250 years, we invite you to join us for a Fox News Radio special—“Remembering Our Fallen Heroes”. Fox News Headlines anchor Tom Graham, a veteran himself, will speak to four members of the extended Fox family who have served in the military about what Memorial Day means to them, what the military should mean to all of us, and how the service of our troops benefits us all.

Perino On Politics – In anticipation of the 2024 Presidential Election, Dana Perino, Co-Host of The Five and America’s Newsroom on the FOX News Channel, will cut through the spin, talking to some of the most knowledgeable voices inside and outside of the Beltway including columnists, advisors, pollsters, and political strategists to discuss the latest on the campaign trail leading up to the 2024 Election. As Dana’s politically savvy and informed guests prepare her to cover the 2024 election cycle they’ll prep you, the voters, too, this Memorial Day.