2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival – Here’s the Schedule!

It’s “Hall of Fame” time! That means 1480 WHBC will be out and about and sharing all the fun with you! Here’s the full schedule provided to us by the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce plus notes on where you’ll see US! Be Proud Canton! Here we go!

SUNDAY, JULY 21

2:30 p.m. Community Parade

Pam Cook and Billy Beebe will ride in the parade – look for the News-Talk 1480 WHBC Van!

FRIDAY, JULY 26

4 p.m. Balloon Classic & Night Glow Presented by Aultman

Plus a brand new Drone Show and tethered Balloon rides!

Pam Cook will be on hand from 4pm to 6pm getting listeners ready for the big night!

SATURDAY, JULY 27

6:30 a.m. Balloon Classic Presented by Aultman

8 a.m. Up, Up & Away 5K Presented by OrthoUnited & Free Kids Fun Run Presented by Schumacher Homes

Matt Fantone from Mix 94.1 will MC the big race. Stop by and say hi!

4 p.m. Balloon Classic & Fireworks Presented by Aultman

SUNDAY, JULY 28

6:30 a.m. Balloon Classic Presented by Aultman

TUESDAY, JULY 30

6 p.m. Play Football Skills Camp

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

10 a.m. Play Football First Play Presented by Panini

Jim Michaels and Billy Beebe will travel along Cleveland Avenue and meet up at the Hall of Fame as the game ball is delivered. Hundreds of kids will have a blast!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

1 p.m. Class of 2024 Autograph Session Presented by Panini

8 p.m. Hall of Fame Game: Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans

Join Canton’s Morning News first thing Friday morning for all the details – Kenny Roda and Billy Beebe will have all the info for you.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

10:30 a.m. Pro Football Hall of Famer Group Photo

WHBC will make the walk down Market Avenue to Centennial Plaza with the Hall of Famers for the iconic photo!

9 a.m. Fashion Show Luncheon Presented by Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons (9 a.m. Pop-Up Shopping, 11 a.m. Doors open for Fashion Show).

5 p.m. Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner Presented by Haggar

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

8 a.m. The Canton Repository Grand Parade

Pam Cook will broadcast the parade live and Billy Beebe joins her from the “sidelines” Another exciting morning simulcast on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1

1480 WHBC’s Jordan Miller, and Kenny and JT will take the ride up Cleveland Avenue as part of the Grand Parade. Make sure you say hi!

Noon Enshrinement of Class of 2024 Presented by Visual Edge IT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

11 a.m. Class of 2024 Unscripted & Tailgate Presented by Certified Angus Beef

1480 WHBC will carry the Unscripted & Tailgate program live beginning at 12:30pm – Hall of Famers officially – listen as they laugh, joke and reminisce as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

8 p.m. Concert for Legends: Carrie Underwood

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

7 p.m. Bluecoats – Innovations in Brass