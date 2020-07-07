22 Killed Over 4th Weekend on Highways, Canton Woman Among Victims
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 22 people were killed in traffic accidents over the July 4th holiday weekend in Ohio, Thursday through Sunday.
Last year, 17 lives were lost in a five-day weekend period.
One of those deaths this year was a Canton woman.
Karly Steele was a passenger in an SUV that lost control and flipped over several times on Interstate 90 in Ashtabula County Sunday evening.
A Canton man was behind the wheel.
The state patrol is investigating.
No one was wearing a seat belt.