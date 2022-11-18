News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

22-year old Stark County Woman Killed in Crash

By Pam Cook
November 18, 2022 7:46AM EST
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

 

 

A two vehicle accident in Osnaburg Township yesterday afternoon has take the life of a 22-year old Stark County woman.
Highway patrol troopers say Ava Burman of Paris Township was killed when her vehicle went left of center on Wood Avenue SE around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon. Her car collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by a 37 year old Osnaburg Townshp man. He and his passenger were injured but not seriously.
Troopers concluded alcohol and drugs did not play a factor in the crash. The three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.
They are still trying to find out why Burman went left of center.

