      Weather Alert

23-year old Canton man dies in crash while fleeing Police

Pam Cook
Apr 8, 2022 @ 11:46am
Olympus digital camera

A 23-year old Canton man is dead after being involved in a high speed chase early this morning and crashing his car in Tuscarawas Township.

It happened on State Route 172 just east of State Route 93 around 6:45am when Joshua Hazzard of Bellflower Avenue, NW was driving west on 172 at a high rate of speed fleeing from Massillon Police.  He lost control of the car and went off the road striking a mail box and two utility poles.  He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated by the Ohio Highway Patrol at the request of Massillon Police.

 

 

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Woman Gets 3 Years For Creating Panic at City's 'Light Up' Event
Doylestown Man on Trial for May Killing of Canton Man
Bankruptcy Filing by Natural Gas Supplier Company Impacts Some Stark Residents
Lawrence Man Charged in Incident That Leaves Maryland Man Unconscious
Connect With Us Listen To Us On