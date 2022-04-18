25-Year-Old Dead After Car Ends Up in Small Canal in Akron
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 25-year-old man was killed and two other men in the car critically injured.
It happened when the vehicle rolled down a hill and into a small canal in Akron Sunday evening.
Akron firefighters had to pull the three from the water including the driver who was trapped in the car.
The 25-year-old died at the hospital.
Akron police don’t know which man was driving.
They say the car had been speeding when it hit another vehicle at Market Street and Case Avenue.
The other driver wasn’t hurt.