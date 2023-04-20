News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

$252.6 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Ohio

By News Desk
April 20, 2023 8:37AM EDT
Share
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 5: Powerball and Mega Millions advertisements are displayed on November 5, 2022 in New York City. The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.6 billion dollars, making it the largest lottery in world history. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) — Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game April 16, 2010.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million).

Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Restrictions on Route 30 to Continue for Weeks
3

35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting
4

Canton Man Arraigned from Prison for December Traffic Death
5

Pedestrian Killed on I-77 Early Sunday Morning