26-Year-Old Massillon Woman Charged With Murder in Death of Grandmother
Courtesy Massillon police
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Massillon woman is charged with murder.
She’s accused of killing her paternal grandmother Monday afternoon at a house on Oak Trail NE in Massillon.
Danielle Dichiara is accused of stabbing Gloria Dichiara several times, and even hitting her over the head with a heavy metal object.
The victim is reportedly in her 70s.
She’s also charged with felonious assault for causing injuries to her mother and a neighbor.
Court records showed no bond set in the case.