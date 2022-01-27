      Weather Alert

26-Year-Old Massillon Woman Charged With Murder in Death of Grandmother

Jim Michaels
Jan 27, 2022 @ 4:47am
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Massillon woman is charged with murder.

She’s accused of killing her paternal grandmother Monday afternoon at a house on Oak Trail NE in Massillon.

Danielle Dichiara is accused of stabbing Gloria Dichiara several times, and even hitting her over the head with a heavy metal object.

The victim is reportedly in her 70s.

She’s also charged with felonious assault for causing injuries to her mother and a neighbor.

Court records showed no bond set in the case.

